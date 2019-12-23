Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS will host a post-institute executive seminar: Succeeding With Value-Based Reimbursement: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Organizational Competencies & Management Best Practices For Value-Based Contracting at The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. An annual event led by industry thought leaders and attended by senior executives with provider organizations, health plans, and vendors, the institute will be held at Sheraton New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 1-4, 2020. The seminar will take place on June 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Designed to give executive teams the management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market, this seminar will outline the key organizational competencies needed to succeed in value-based reimbursement (VBR) models. OPEN MINDS Senior Associates Drew DiGiovanni and Kenneth Anderson will describe how a VBR ready organization operates including the required leadership skills, organizational infrastructure, financial management, supporting technology, provider network management, clinical performance optimization, and consumer access and engagement. Attendees will also learn how to assess their organization’s preparedness for VBR and hear about organizations that have gone through the readiness assessment process to prepare for value-based contracting.

“Value-based reimbursement creates an opportunity to improve the health outcomes of our consumers and the communities that we serve. That means however that we need to get consumers to change their health behavior,” commented OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Drew Digiovanni. “Value-based reimbursement can be demystified in a practical way.”

“Value-based reimbursement is an opportunity for payers and providers to establish and build new relationships based on shared goals, outcomes, and incentives,” adds OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Kenneth Anderson.

“If specialty provider organizations are not yet VBR ready, there is no time to waste,” warns Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS. “Now is the time to complete an organizational gap analysis and pave the way for a successful 2020. For any provider organization uncertain about where to begin, this post-institute seminar is a must.”

About The Presenters

Drew DiGiovanni, MPH, FACMPE, has over thirty years of marketing, management, and strategy experience to the OPEN MINDS team. This broad knowledge has contributed to his success in service innovation, service line development, and market positioning.

Kenneth J. Anderson brings to the OPEN MINDS team over 40 years of experience in leadership and management focusing on Medicaid and Medicare programs operated by states, counties, and health plans. Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Anderson served as the Vice President of Public Sector Business Development of Optum. In this role, Mr. Anderson was responsible for Medicaid and Medicare business development activities with states, counties, and health plans.

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute has access to this seminar. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about registration options at https://strategy.openminds.com/register/.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

