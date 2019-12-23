NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Pideka SAS (“Pideka”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ikänik Farms, Inc. (“Ikänik” or “Ikänik Farms”), has been issued a Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) for medicinal plants certification for its Casa Flores R&D and agronomic testing facility. The GACP for medicinal plants certification was issued by SGS Colombia, SAS (“SGS”).



With this new certification, Pideka will have the ability to export non-manufactured pharmaceutical grade cannabis products (i.e. seeds, tissue cultures, clones and biomass) to European markets from its state-of-the-art Casa Flores cannabis camp, currently under construction. See the Company’s press releases dated October 15, 2019, November 26, 2019, and December 16, 2019 for further information regarding Casa Flores and its stage of development.

“Our team has worked extremely hard over the last several weeks in Colombia to advance our overall mission. GACP certification for our R&D and agronomic testing facility is a testament to their efforts and is a positive milestone for the company,” said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside SGS as we pursue GMP-C certification for Casa Flores.”

About GACP

According to the World Health Organization (“WHO”), “Under the overall context of quality assurance and control of herbal medicines, WHO developed the Guidelines on good agricultural and collection practices (GACP) for medicinal plants, providing general technical guidance on obtaining medicinal plant materials of good quality for the sustainable production of herbal products classified as medicines. These guidelines are also related to WHO’s work on the protection of medicinal plants, aiming promotion of sustainable use and cultivation of medicinal plants.”

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, and action sports. Through development of its Colombian operations (Pideka), Ikänik Farms aims to support global pharmaceutical demand for a variety of cannabis products. Ikänik Farms’ leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the most iconic “seed-to-sale”, “MNO” Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms’ operations are currently located in Colombia and California.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Ikänik Farms whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ikänik Farms and the business of Ikänik Farms by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the security holders of Ikänik Farms.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Transaction will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

