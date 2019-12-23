Gurnee, Illinois, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) has expanded its clinical team by appointing Monda Shaver, RN BSN MSHM, as the organization’s Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer, Michon Mayfield, MHA, as the Director of Accreditation, Lisa Molidor, RN WCC, as the Clinical Education Manager, and Donna Tiberi, RN MS, as the Compliance Coordinator. These new additions join Ilana Wolff, RN BSN the Director of Clinical Compliance to complete AAAASF’s clinical team.

“The development of this staff clinical team improves AAAASF’s in-house expertise with regard to the varied and frequent questions we receive about any number of accreditation-related questions based on the operations and specialties of the facilities with whom we work. Our clinical team is able to conduct research, craft responses, and analyze findings in a clinically relevant way and is available full-time to do so.” said Thomas S. Terranova, JD MA MBA, Executive Director of AAAASF. “In addition to clinical experience, the team brings decades of combined regulatory, compliance, and accreditation expertise that further enhances our staff’s ability to refine and administer a program that promotes the safest possible care while streamlining requirements that are manageable for facilities.”

Most recently Shaver has served as the Technical Director of Accreditation Services at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Prior to that she served as the Director of Accreditation Operations at the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

Most recently Mayfield has served as the Client Compliance Manager at AIM Specialty Health. Prior to that she was the Business Relations Ambassador at the Health Facilities Accreditation Program and the Senior Director of Business Development at the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Molidor continues to work part-time as a surgical nurse and featured real nurse actor on a prime-time medical drama. Previously she worked as a Medical Record Reviewer and Auditor for Health Services Advisory Group on behalf of CMS at M. Davis & Company. Prior to that she served as the Staff Development and Education Coordinator and Restorative Nurse at The Village at Victory Lakes.

Most recently Tiberi worked in standards interpretation at the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program. Prior to that she worked as the Associate Director of the Standards Interpretation Group at The Joint Commission.

Wolff has served as AAAASF’s Director of Clinical Compliance since December 2018. Previously she was the Clinical Compliance Manager, and prior to that the Quality Assurance and Compliance Specialist at AAAASF. Before joining AAAASF she worked as a peri-operative nurse specializing in orthopedics and neuro-surgery.

About AAAASF

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) was established in 1980 to standardize and improve the quality of medical and surgical care in outpatient facilities and assure the public that patient safety is top priority in an accredited facility. More than 3,000 outpatient locations are accredited by AAAASF, one of the largest not-for-profit accrediting organizations in the United States. Surgeons, legislators, state and national health agencies, and patients acknowledge that AAAASF sets the “gold standard” for quality patient care.

AAAASF programs include surgical, procedural, oral maxillofacial, international surgical, and dental. AAAASF is also approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to accredit ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation and outpatient physical therapy agencies, as well as rural health clinics. For more information, visit www.aaaasf.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

