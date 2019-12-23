RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) was recently honored with the 2019 Setting the Standard Award by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®). SECU earned the Award in recognition of its efforts to enhance its financial counseling services by certifying employees with the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®) designation in partnership with AFCPE. Through the partnership that began four years ago, nearly 1,500 SECU staff members statewide now hold the accreditation – the highest standard of excellence in the field of financial counseling and education.



AFCPE awards recognize individuals and organizations across the country who elevate the personal finance field through innovation, expertise, leadership, and mentorship. State Employees’ Credit Union was selected as the recipient in this category through a rigorous peer-reviewed application process.

“We’re thrilled to receive the AFCPE Award – it’s an honor for the Credit Union and our staff who have worked diligently to earn the AFC designation,” remarked Matthew Hamilton, SECU Senior Vice President of IRA and Investment Services. “SECU’s strategy to formalize and onboard a consistent financial counseling approach is a long-term investment in the financial education of our employees, but it also reflects our strong commitment to helping members overcome financial hurdles and attain future economic success.”

“The Setting the Standard Award is one of the highest honors an organization can receive from AFCPE. Through certification, training, and support, we set the standard for financial counselors, coaches, and educators to ensure that all people have access to highly qualified professionals to achieve lasting financial security,” said Rebecca Wiggins, AFCPE Executive Director. “SECU’s partnership with us to provide AFC certification for their employees speaks volumes to the level of service they provide. It demonstrates a commitment to excellence and a keen understanding that more consistent training leads to greater impact – it also represents a standard of quality that we hope more institutions will emulate for their members.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development

Office: 919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org