OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce that board director Diane K. Duren has been recognized as one of WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.



“We are proud to have Diane serving on our board,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “She has been a valuable asset to our organization since being elected as a director of Werner Enterprises, Inc. in 2017. Her professional success, leadership and commitment to the community are qualities we all admire.”

Diane has been active on multiple community and industry boards. WomenInc. is a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women’s achievement in business and drives to promote a positive dialogue on and about women. More than 700 board directors are featured in WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list .

