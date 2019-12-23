CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that it received the highest scores in two use cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report for the second consecutive year. The report, written by Gartner analysts Christopher Ambrose and Joanne Spencer, evaluates the capabilities of IT Vendor Risk Management software providers and delivers product ratings and scores of key capabilities across “critical differentiating usage scenarios.”



“We are thrilled to receive the highest scores from Gartner in our qualifying use cases in the IT Vendor Risk Management Critical Capabilities report for the second year in a row,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “We solve the biggest third-party risk challenges for our customers each and every day, and we believe this recognition supports our position as the market leader based on the technical strength of our platform and high praise from our customers.”

Gartner’s research examines the ability of Vendor Risk Management software solutions to address three use cases that are based on the delivery requirements most often expressed by Gartner clients. ProcessUnity received the highest score for two use cases, “Vendor Risk Management Solution” and “Vendor Risk Management Solution and Managed Support Services.”

Supporting customers worldwide, ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution helps organizations identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. The cloud-based solution automates key phases of the vendor risk management lifecycle from initial onboarding and due diligence, through ongoing assessments, service-level agreements (SLAs) and contract management.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com .

