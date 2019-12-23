Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Flavors and Fragrances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for flavors and fragrances, which has grown exponentially in the last few years, is expected to rise even further in the coming years. The market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, significant technological advances, and increasing demand from emerging economies for natural flavors and fragrances due to health concerns related to synthetic chemicals.



Manufacturers have witnessed significant price hikes for certain key ingredients that, along with the rising costs of other resources, have placed significant pressure on profit margins. Rules and regulations related to the international transportation of specific ingredients are adding to these costs. Flavors and fragrances typically account for just 1% to 5% of the overall price of a finished product, according to International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), a leading industry producer.



Finished products include beverages, savory foods, dairy foods, confectionery and bakery products, cosmetics, toiletries, soap, and detergents. Flavors and fragrances include essential oils such as sweet orange oil, vanilla extract, and cassia oil, as well as aroma chemicals such as vanillin and 2-phenyl ethyl alcohol.

The Report Includes:

56 data tables and 17 additional tables

An overview of global flavour and fragrance ingredients and finished products market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Insights into regulatory and environmental developments

Information on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the flavours and fragrances market

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Agilex Flavours & Fragrances Inc., Comax Flavours, Groupe Bogart, MANE, Sensient Technologies Corp., Takasago International Corp. and Treatt PLC



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

2. Summary

Market Highlights

Flavour and Fragrance Companies

3. Overview

Comparison of Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours and Fragrances

Synthetic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

Raw Material Analysis

Historical Overview

Value Chain

4. Global Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient Type

Essential Oils

Commercially Important Essential Oils

Aroma Chemicals

Terpenes and Terpenoids

Benzenoids

Musk Chemicals

Miscellaneous Aroma Chemicals

5. Technologies

Key Technologies

Conventional Technologies

Cold Extraction Technology

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

Enfleurage

Thermal Treatment

Enzymatic Routes

Chemical Methods

Flavour Encapsulation

6. Global Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application

Flavours

Beverages

Savoury Foods

Dairy Products

Confectionery and Bakery Products

Oral Care

Others

Fragrances

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Soap

Detergent

Household and Other Products

7. Global Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Region

North America

North American Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Country

North American Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient

North American Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application Type

Western Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Other Countries

Western European Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient

Western European Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application Type

Asia

China

Japan

India

Other Countries

Asian Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient

Asian Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application Type

Rest of the World

South Africa

Brazil

Other Countries

8. Environmental Regulations

Regulation of Flavours

United States

Western Europe

Japan

Regulation of Fragrances

Environmental Impact

United States

Canada

Europe

Japan

9. Industry Structure

Factors Influencing Demand

Changing Consumer Preferences

Increasing Demand for Natural Flavours and Fragrances

Significant Technological Advancements

Demand from Developing Economies

Challenges within the Flavour and Fragrance Industry

High Cost of Migration from Synthetic to Natural Sources

Concerns Related to Synthetic Products

Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

Opportunities for Flavour and Fragrance Companies

Opportunities in Latin America and Asia

Widening Scope of Applications

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threats from Substitutes

Threat from New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

10. Market Strategies

Strategy by Type

Developments by Company

New Product Development

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Agreements

Expansions and Investments

11. Patent Analysis

Patents Related to Flavours and Fragrances by Country

Patents Related to Flavours and Fragrances by Company

12. Market Shares and Company Profiles

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Art & Fragrance Sa

Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

China Flavors & Fragrances Co., Ltd.

Comax Flavors

Firmenich International Sa

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan Sa

Groupe Bogart

Inter Parfums Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mane

Robertet Sa

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Symrise Ag

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Takasago International Corp.

Treatt Plc

Ulric De Varens Sa

