GREENVILLE, S.C. and DENVER, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Hernandez, a 26-year health care industry professional, joins the Proactive MD executive team as chief strategy officer (CSO). In this role, Hernandez is responsible for leading the development of enhanced health care service offerings to employers and patients through strategic growth, strategic alliances, network expansion and relationship development.

Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, partners with employers to help people live healthier lives through personalized care, reintroducing the physician-patient relationship and ensuring patient advocacy is at the center of every decision. The company provides comprehensive wellness services, such as diagnostic testing, preventive medicine and chronic disease management at employer-sponsored wellness centers.

“We are honored Jon is joining the Proactive MD team. He has spent his career working to bridge the relationship gap that exists in health care between patients and their providers,” said John Collier, Proactive MD CEO. “We tapped Jon because he understands the need to reinvent primary care for patients and employers — and he has the expertise to make that happen as we grow to serve more people.”

Complementing his role as CSO, Hernandez is also responsible for mergers, acquisitions and capital placements through the investment arm of Proactive MD: Proactive Impact Fund. Currently, he is evaluating existing relationships that function well and how to deepen those relationships to better benefit patients.

“It will be a privilege to help bring the patient-responsive Proactive MD model to drive down health and care costs while improving outcomes to more people nationwide,” said the newly appointed Hernandez.

Early in his career, Hernandez recognized the need for disruption in how health care is delivered — considering patients first, including the importance of the doctor-patient relationships, comprehensive care and chronic disease management. As a result of this passion, prior to joining Proactive MD, he developed some of the original electronic data interchange standards in health care and managed implementations for several organizations across the health and medical sector.

As a serial entrepreneur in the health care space, Hernandez has formed deep relationships across the industry — co-founding or investing in more than 20 companies and supporting the development of an additional 10-plus organizations in the past 25 years. He currently serves as a CEO advisor at Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network , board member and secretary of the executive committee at Colorado Companies to Watch and the owner of Medical Suite Consulting & Technologies Inc.

“I’m humbled to be working with this forward-thinking team of doctors, clinicians and patient advocates,” said Hernandez. “Good health happens through compassion and relationships. The mission for us is clear: restore relationships, restore hope and serve our patients in a way that empowers them to help themselves to live their best lives through holistic health care opportunities.”

About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers Advanced Primary Care health and on-site wellness centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and on-site Patient Advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full health care system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering health care costs for employers. For more information, please visit please visit https://proactive-md.com .

