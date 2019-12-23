SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that 451 Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm, awarded the company with a 451 Firestarter award in recognition of its recent innovative advancements to its Lumada portfolio.



451 Research’s Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing 451 Research’s team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.

“We congratulate Hitachi Vantara on its Firestarter award, which is based on the company’s recent bold and innovative moves with Lumada that drive improved operational outcomes through proven IT and OT expertise,” said Christian Renaud, research vice president, Internet of Things, 451 Research.

“Hitachi Vantara has made significant strides in its Lumada strategy, evolving it from a monolithic IoT platform to a holistic portfolio of solutions that tackle modern data management challenges. The recently expanded Lumada offerings include new software services that help customers manage complex data ecosystems, enhanced data management and analytics capabilities at the edge, and targeted solutions that address common operational challenges in specific industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and financial services, among others. Hitachi Vantara’s broadened Lumada strategy now addresses customer requirements both inside and outside the architectural disruption of IoT and is a perfect example of what it takes to earn a Firestarter award.”

Evolution of Lumada

In 2017, Hitachi unveiled Lumada commercially worldwide to address the opportunities for innovation made possible by IoT data and technologies. Since then, momentum for Lumada has accelerated, with Hitachi driving nearly $10 billion in revenue from Lumada-based1 offerings. Hitachi has continued to evolve Lumada to be a data management and applications platform for all types of data in all industries.

1 Hitachi Integrated Report 2018

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Steve MacDonnell

Hitachi Vantara

steve.macdonnell@hitachivantara.com

+1 408-327-3670

Andrew McCrea

Weber Shandwick for Hitachi Vantara

AMcCrea@webershandwick.com

+1 310-854-8219