VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”), today announced that, as part of the ongoing evolution of its corporate strategy, it has retained Farris LLP as its legal counsel and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as its auditors.



RavenQuest CEO, George Robinson, stated, “from a cannabis perspective, both Farris LLP and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP bring the experience, perspective and expertise we are looking for in our legal and auditing teams. In keeping with our ongoing theme of adding advisors with a deep level of knowledge in the cannabis space, we are very excited to bring both groups onboard in their respective advisory capacities.”

For more information, access RavenQuest’s investor presentation, fact sheet and videos here .

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company also focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

