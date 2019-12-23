PHOENIX, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the New Year, Sprouts Farmers Market has published a Whole30® Shopping List for those who want to reset their health, habits, and relationship with food by participating in the January Whole30. To further educate customers about the Whole30 program, Sprouts will host a series of store events featuring book giveaways and expert advice with local Whole30 Certified Coaches on Saturday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.



“Think of the Whole30 like pushing the reset button for your health, habits and relationship with food,” said Whole30 Co-Founder Melissa Urban. “Our short-term elimination program helps you identify foods that may be having a sneaky negative impact on your energy, sleep, digestion, mental health, cravings, allergies, or joint pain, and use what you learn to create the perfect sustainable diet for you. The Whole30 can mean big changes to the way you cook. Having shopped at Sprouts for years, I know their extensive selection of Whole30 Approved and compliant items will support the Whole30 community during and after their program.”

Those interested in Whole30 can learn more about the program at six store events on Saturday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first 100 customers will receive a free copy of New York Times bestseller The Whole30 Friends & Family , and a floral arrangement in honor of Melissa’s regular self-care reminders to her Instagram community to “always buy yourself flowers.” Everyone attending the event will receive a copy of the Sprouts Whole30 Approved shopping list, and an opportunity to meet a Whole30 Certified Coach.

Event location and Whole30 Certified Coach details:

Sprouts Atlanta – Morningside (1845 Piedmont Ave) with 2019 Whole30 Coach of the Year Jacob Henriquez

Sprouts Dallas – Henderson Ave. (1800 N. Henderson Ave.) with Registered Dietitian Sam Presicci

Sprouts Denver – Lakewood (98 Wadsworth Blvd.) with Registered Nurse Kim Sandman

Sprouts – Las Vegas/Henderson (515 N. Stephanie St.) with Certified Nutritionist Tabitha Scott and Certified Yoga Instructor Megan Hable

Sprouts San Diego – Carlsbad (2618 El Camino Real) with Registered Dietitian Stephanie Greunke

Sprouts West Hollywood (8550 Santa Monica Blvd.) with Dr. Kirin Escher

Complete event details, recipes and more can be found at sprouts.com/healthy-living/whole30-at-sprouts-farmers-market/ .

To further inspire healthy shopping in the New Year, Sprouts is hosting a groceries for a year giveaway. To enter, text “SPROUTS” to 777688. The prize will be awarded in the form of $5,000 worth of Sprouts gift cards. Sweepstakes valid December 26, 2019 to January 16, 2020. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Must be 18 or older. Void where prohibited. For complete details and Official Rules, visit sprouts.com/newyear .

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates approximately 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

About Whole30®

Whole30® has been changing lives since 2009, when co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban blogged about her self-designed 30-day life-changing dietary experiment. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30 program; eliminating cravings, improving energy and sleep, improving any number of medical symptoms, and losing weight healthfully and sustainably. The Whole30 website currently serves 2 million unique visitors a month, with readers checking in from more than 100 different countries, and has a combined social media base of more than 3 million fans and followers.

Contact: 602-682-1536