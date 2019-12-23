Company announcement no 44 - 19

23 December 2019





Major shareholder announcement

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 30 of Consolidated Act no. 931 of 6 September 2019 on capital markets, as amended, to have received the following announcements from major shareholders in NTG.





JHA Gruppen ApS



JHA Gruppen ApS has today acquired 362,479 shares of nominally DKK 20 in NTG.

JHA Gruppen ApS now holds 25.32 percent of the total share capital and of the total voting rights in NTG.

JHA Gruppen ApS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of H5 Holding A/S, a wholly-owned holding company of Jørgen Hansen and his descendants.





