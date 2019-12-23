Company announcement no 45 - 19

23 December 2019





Notification of Managers’ transactions

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notifications from Managers’ in NTG.

Stefan Ingemar Pettersson (Board member)

Stefan Ingemar Pettersson has today through wholly-owned holding company Vindtunneln Holding AB, registration no. 556709-2431, acquired 154,315 shares of nominally DKK 20 in NTG for a price of DKK 89.00 per share.

Jørgen Hansen (Board member)

Jørgen Hansen has today through JHA Gruppen ApS (wholly-owned subsidiary of H5 Holding A/S, a wholly-owned holding company of Jørgen Hansen and his descendants) acquired 362,479 shares of nominally DKK 20 in NTG for a price of DKK 89.00 per share.

Jesper Ellegaard Petersen (Executive Manager)

Jesper Ellegaard Petersen has today through his wholly-owned holding company Cinval Invest ApS, acquired 11,844 shares of nominally DKK 20 in NTG for a price of DKK 89.00 per share.









