VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Commerce Corp. (TSXV: OMNI, FRA: 0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Peter Clausi as the interim Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, effective December 20, 2019.



Mr. Clausi, B.A., J.D., is an experienced lawyer, investment banker, shareholder rights activist and public company executive. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of GTA Financecorp Inc. (formerly, GTA Resources and Mining Inc.), Chief Executive Officer of CBLT Inc. (cobalt, gold and copper across Canada), an independent director and audit committee member of Camrova Resources Inc. (minority interest in producing copper and cobalt mine in Mexico) and an independent director of Searchlight Resources Inc. (polymetallic properties mostly in Saskatchewan and Ontario). Mr. Clausi has also been a guest lecturer at three Ontario MBA programs, and was an instructor at the Law Society of Upper Canada's bar admission course for over 10 years.

The Company also announces the resignation of Anthony Srdanovic as the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the board of directors and a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Srdanovic for his past services to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

