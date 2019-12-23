TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies and ICOs with disruptive capabilities, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 3,000,000 units (the “Units”) of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (“St-Georges”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share (the “Offering”) and made a cash payment in the amount of $50,000. Each Unit of St-Georges consists of one common share (the “Share”) of St-Georges and one share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) of St-Georges, with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.185 for a period of 9 months following the date of issuance.



“ThreeD is very pleased to deepen its relationship with St-Georges,” said ThreeD Capital’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Sheldon Inwentash.

“We are pleased to have the continuous support of ThreeD in our financing efforts. The company has been a supportive partner helping us expand our different business silos and making valuable introductions,” commented Mark Billings, Chairman of St-Georges.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 24, 2020.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.