CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decision to increase Suncor's share repurchase program was previously announced on November 13, 2019. Today, Suncor received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to amend its existing normal course issuer bid (the NCIB) effective as of the close of markets on December 27, 2019 to purchase common shares through the facilities of the TSX, New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative trading platforms. The notice provides that Suncor may increase the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased in the period beginning May 6, 2019 and ending May 5, 2020 from 50,252,231 shares, or approximately 3% of Suncor’s issued and outstanding common shares as at April 30, 2019, to 78,549,178, or 5% of Suncor’s issued and outstanding common shares as at April 30, 2019. No other terms of the NCIB have been amended.



Between May 6, 2019 and December 20, 2019 and pursuant to the NCIB, Suncor has already repurchased approximately $1.61 billion of common shares on the open market. Pursuant to the NCIB (as amended), Suncor has agreed that it will not purchase more than 78,549,178 common shares, of which 39,840,850 common shares have already been purchased between May 6, 2019 and December 20, 2019.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Suncor. Suncor believes that, depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, purchasing its own shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. The company does not expect the decision to allocate cash to repurchase shares will affect its long-term growth strategy.

