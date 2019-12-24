NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westcot Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Westcot”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition (the “Transaction”) of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp. Z.o.o. (“WPD”) pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated July 17, 2019, as amended on November 25, 2019, among the Company, WPD and the securityholders of WPD (the "WPD Securityholders").

Pursuant to the completion of the Transaction, the Company issued 67,000,000 common shares to the WPD Securityholders in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of WPD. Upon completion of the Transaction, WPD has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company intends to continue the business of WPD.

Upon completion of the Transaction, there are an aggregate of 111,520,388 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding, of which the prior shareholders of the Company hold approximately 37.4% in the capital of the Company, and the former WPD Securityholders hold approximately 62.6% in the capital of the Company.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, and as previously announced, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") conditionally approved the listing (the "Listing") of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") and the Company completed its voluntary delisting from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of the close of business on December 18, 2019.

Listing of the Shares is subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the customary listing conditions of the CSE. Subject to satisfaction of these and other conditions, the Company anticipates that the Shares will begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol "WBIO".

A listing statement describing the Company and its new business, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, will be made available on the CSE’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information regarding the Company and the Transaction in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosure included in the listing statement.

Directors and Officers of the Company

Pursuant to the completion of the Transaction, Walter Klemp and Peter Novak have been appointed as directors of the Company. Liam Corcoran and Teresa Rzepczyk will continue to act as directors of the Company. Furthermore, Yari Nieken has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Nieken for his service.

The board of directors of the Company is now comprised of the following directors: Liam Corcoran; Teresa Rzepczyk; Walter Klemp; and Peter Novak.

The following individuals have been appointed as executive officers of the Company upon completion of the Transaction: Mariusz Olejniczak – Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Cherry – Chief Financial Officer; and Liam Corcoran – Canadian Vice President of Legal and Corporate Secretary.

Subscription Receipt Conversion

The Company is also pleased to announce that 7,899,996 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) were converted into units of the Company (the “Units”) on December 18, 2019. The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.35 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,764,998.60 (the “Financing”), as previously announced on August 28, 2018.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share until December 18, 2021.

Upon completion of its delisting from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditional approval of the CSE for the Listing, the escrow release conditions of the Financing were satisfied and the escrowed proceeds from the Financing were released to the Company. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing to expand WPD’s business and for working capital purposes.

Finder's Fee

The Company also issued 4,500,000 common shares (the "Finder's Shares") as a finder’s fee to an arm's length party, in connection with the Transaction. The issuance of the Finder’s Shares does not result in the creation of a new “Related Person” (as such term is defined in the CSE Policies).

Further Disclosure

For further information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company’s news releases dated May 2, 2019, July 17, 2019 and December 16, 2019.

About Westcot Ventures Corp.

Westcot is a reporting issuer operating its primary business through WPD, a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has 8 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage and 4 in pre-clinical development. These drug candidates were researched at institutions including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic and Emory University, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of or licensed to the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things.

For further information, please contact:

Westcot Ventures Corp.

Attention: Liam Corcoran,

Canadian Vice President of Legal and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 604-428-7050

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

