CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA” TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 20, 2019 that on the same day Edward LaFehr and Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows:

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company's issued share capital held
Edward LaFehrDecember 20, 20195,000Cdn $1.8715,0000.02% 
Ross ClarksonDecember 20, 20192,000Cdn $1.86151,846,4932.55% 


Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1Details of PDMR
a)NameEdward LaFehr
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($Cdn)   Volume
  $1.875,000
e)Aggregated information - 
  Aggregated volume -5,000 common shares
  Aggregated price$1.87 Cdn per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 20, 2019
g)Place of the transactionTSX


1Details of PDMR
a)NameRoss Clarkson
2Reason for the notification 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($Cdn) Volume
  $1.8531,000
  $1.871,000
e)Aggregated information - 
  Aggregated volume -2,000 common shares
  Aggregated price$1.8615 Cdn per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 20, 2019
g)Place of the transactionTSX

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

