Summit Therapeutics plc

(‘Summit’ or the ’Company’)

Exercise of Restricted Stock Units

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 24 December 2019 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces the exercise by Leopoldo Zambeletti, a Non-Executive Director of Summit, of restricted stock units (‘RSUs’) that entitled the holder to subscribe for an ordinary share of one penny nominal value at a subscription price of one penny per ordinary share.

The RSUs were granted under the Company’s 2017 Remuneration Policy and were eligible for exercise for a limited time after completion of a vesting period of one year. Details of the exercise of the RSUs, all of which took place on 23 December 2019, and which have been duly notified to the Company, are summarised below.

Director Position RSU’s Exercised Shareholding

(ordinary shares) % of Issued Share Capital Leopoldo Zambeletti Non-Executive Director 17,073 33,052 0.02%

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 17,073 ordinary shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 31 December 2019.

About Summit Therapeutics

Notification of Transactions pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name (i) Leopoldo Zambeletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status (i) Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Summit Therapeutics plc b) LEI 213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 penny each Identification code GB00BN40HZ01 b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of restricted stock units (RSUs) to subscribe for ordinary shares of one penny nominal value c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) 1p (exercise price)



(i) 17,073 d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume







- Price







17,073 ordinary shares







1 penny (exercise price)



e) Date of the transactions 23 December 2019 f) Place of the transactions Outside a trading venue

