Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Assurance - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Assurance market accounted for $2.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.73 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5 % during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing need of API monitoring and rising use of agile and devops methodologies in SDLC are driving the market growth.
However, the shadow IT is a major risk area for organizations is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, open source testing tools explore untapped potential and advancements in testing with the infusion of AI and machine learning technologies will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
By technology, cloud segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is widely adopted by various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure.
By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in the adoption of digital technologies, agile and devops for Quality Assurance (QA), and testing activities in the region.
Some of the key players in this market include Micro Focus, Capgemini, Hexaware, Accenture, Wipro, Cigniti, SQS, Cognizant and TCS.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Security Testing
5.3 Functional Testing
5.4 Application Programming Interface Testing
5.5 Network Testing
5.5 Usability Testing
5.7 Performance Testing
6 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Test Automation
6.3 Manual Testing
7 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 Social Media
8.4 Analytics
8.5 Mobile
9 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
10 Global Digital Assurance Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Government and Public Sector
10.4 Pharmaceutical
10.1 IT &Telecom
10.6 Transportation and Logistics
10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.8 Retail and E-commerce
10.9 Media and Entertainment
10.10 Manufacturing & Automotive
10.11 Other End Users
10.11.1 Energy and Utilities
10.11.2 Education
11 Global Digital Assurance Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Micro Focus
13.2 Capgemini
13.3 Hexaware
13.4 Accenture
13.5 Wipro
13.6 Cigniti
13.7 SQS
13.8 Cognizant
13.9 TCS
