Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Shelf Label - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Shelf Label market accounted for $435.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,721.7 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, NFC penetration in POS and Smartphones and increase in retail infrastructure. However, high expenses for installation and supporting infrastructure are restraining the market growth.



Based on the component, Full-graphic e-paper ESL is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing demand for price automation from the Tier I and Tier II retailers that rely on these ESLs to a large extent, as these ESLs support the graphic content and information. In addition, full graphic e-paper ESLs are a key to gain customer attention and make the in-store communication dynamic.



By Geography, Asia Pacific market is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies (example: IoT, checkout-free stores, etc.) in the retail sector. In addition, the large revenue potential and increasing multi-channel retailing operations in India, China and the other ASEAN countries, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be flooded with ample revenue generation opportunities in the coming years.



Some of the key players in global electronic shelf label market are Diebold Nixdorf, Solum Co. Ltd, Advantech U.S., Pricer AB, M2Communication Hosting, Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd, Altierre Corporation, DisplayData Ltd., Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., E Ink Holding Inc., LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, Ses-Imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.Ltd, MariElla Group, Wincor Nixdorf AG and Herbert Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Batteries

5.3 Displays

5.3.1 Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display (TFT LCD)

5.3.2 Twisted Nematic Liquid Crystal Display (TN LCD)

5.3.3 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

5.4 Microprocessors

5.5 Hardware

5.5.1 Infrastructure

5.5.1.1 Handheld Devices

5.5.1.2 Access Points

5.5.1.2.1 Base Stations

5.5.1.2.2 Transceivers

5.5.2 Labels (Product) Type

5.5.2.1 Segmented E-paper ESL

5.5.2.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) ESLs

5.5.2.3 Full-graphic E-paper ESL

5.5.2.4 E-Ink

5.5.2.5 Other Labels (Product) Types

5.6 Services

5.6.1 Training and Consulting

5.6.2 Support and Maintenance

5.6.3 Installation

5.7 Software

5.7.1 Pricing and Shelf Management Software

5.7.2 Other Digital Infrastructure

5.8 Other Components

5.8.1 Integrated Labels

5.8.2 Adapters

5.8.3 Rails



6 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Distribution Sales

6.3 Direct Sales



7 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large (7.1-10 inch)

7.3 Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

7.4 Standard (1-3 inch)



8 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Communication Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infra-Red (IR)

8.3 Visible Light Communication (VLC)

8.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)

8.5 Radio frequency (RF)

8.6 Beacon

8.7 Customer Facing

8.8 Bluetooth Enabled (BLE)

8.9 Zigbee

8.10 Wi-Fi

8.11 Other Communication Technologies



9 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Store/Pharmacies

9.3 Consumer Electronics (Standalone)

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Organized Retail Stores

9.4.1.1 Malls

9.4.1.2 Supermarkets& Hypermarkets

9.4.2 Non-food Retail Stores

9.4.3 Other Commercials

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Specialty Stores

9.6.1 Company-owned/Brand Stores

9.6.2 Multi Brand Stores

9.7 Department Store

9.8 Convenience Store

9.9 Home Furnishing Stores

9.10 DIY stores

9.11 Other End Users



10 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Diebold Nixdorf

12.2 Solum Co. Ltd.

12.3 Advantech U.S.

12.4 Pricer AB

12.5 M2Communication Hosting

12.6 Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd.

12.7 Altierre Corporation

12.8 DisplayData Ltd.

12.9 Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.

12.10 E Ink Holding Inc.

12.11 LG Innotek

12.12 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

12.13 Ses-Imagotag

12.14 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

12.15 MariElla Group

12.16 Wincor Nixdorf AG

12.17 Herbert Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcc6r6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900