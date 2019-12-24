Octopus Titan VCT Plc

(the “Company”)

24 December 2019

Acquisition of stake in Zynstra Limited

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc is pleased to announce that terms have been agreed for the acquisition of its stake in Zynstra Ltd, a business which delivers cloud managed IT infrastructure for Small-Medium Enterprises on a subscription based model, available with the installation of minimal hardware.

The Company was one of the first institutional investors in Zynstra Ltd in 2013, and participated in three further investment rounds.

The acquisition of this stake in Zynstra Ltd demonstrates the important role that VCTs play in helping to build great businesses that leverage technology to make a difference to end consumers in the products and services they provide.

