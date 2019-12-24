Shenzhen, China, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Huawei was named an October 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking. This is now the second time Huawei has received this distinction.



Gartner Peer Insights is a robust enterprise IT product and service review platform that hosts more than 255,000 verified customer reviews across 355 defined markets (as of June 2019). In markets where there is enough data, Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers’ Choice distinction. This peer-rated distinction can be a useful complement to expert opinion, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Huawei has been operating continuously in the data center network markets. Since its launch in 2012, Huawei's CloudFabric Data Center Network Solution has been deployed in more than 7,800 enterprise data centers in over 120 countries. Huawei has garnered the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice designation twice consecutively thanks to its immense number of positive reviews and high ratings from customers. This distinction is also testament to Huawei's position in the data center network industry and solid record in large-scale deployment and commercial use for global customers.

This year, Huawei launched the industry's first data center switch built for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era — CloudEngine 16800, which has been commercially used on a large scale by numerous customers worldwide. In addition, Huawei has also made continuous innovations in the fields of intent-driven networks and intelligent and lossless networks. At HUAWEI CONNECT in September, Huawei showcased its automatic deployment of typical intent-based networking models, intelligent O&M (including one-minute fault detection, three-minute fault location, and five-minute fault rectification), and the large-scale networking of AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network. It is Huawei's aim to lead data center networks from the cloud era to the AI era, help customers reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX), and accelerate intelligent transformation.

"We hugely appreciate the feedback shared by our customers at Gartner Peer Insights and believe that the recognition of Customers' Choice is testament to Huawei's commitment to providing excellent customer experience," said Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain. "We will adhere to customer-centricity, continue to innovate, and provide customers with data center network solutions that meet their needs and long-term development."

[1] The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in the Data Center Networking by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. https://www.gartner.com/reviews-pages/peer-insights-customers-choice-distinctions-methodology/

For more information, please visit Huawei CloudFabric Data Center Network Solution web page:

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/data-center-network/

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

John Leung

John.leung@wmglobal.com