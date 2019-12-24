ALMONTE, Ontario, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2), which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., calls for increased regulation of cannabis transport and security in light of recent industry theft, and provides overview of services in relation to safe and secure movement of cannabis within Canada.



“The recent theft of a legal producer’s cannabis held in-transit by a third-party provider highlights the necessity for cannabis-specific secure transport within the chain-of-custody as a critical risk-mitigation initiative,” said Thomas Gerstenecker, founder and CEO of 3 Sixty. “While Health Canada has published important and useful guidance on cannabis transportation, we encourage regulators to go a step further to create, implement and audit regulations that protect clients, cargo and communities.”

In 2019, 3 Sixty’s secure transport line of service has scaled across the country to enable effective and efficient movement of cannabis. To date, the company has moved more than 6,500 shipments of legal cannabis without incident.

Overview of 3 Sixty services in relation to safe and secure movement of cannabis

3 Sixty is an industry leader in Canada in seed-to-sale cannabis security solutions, from licensing application to regulatory compliance to transportation and site security. The Company offers a range of services to its clients. Being Canada’s pre-eminent secure transportation company for cannabis is one of the ways in which we secure our people, products and the places we travel through. We are your risk-mitigation solution not only with our processes, procedures and principles of secured transport, but also our cannabis-specific cargo insurance (which provides full recovery cost in the event of insurable loss versus standard cargo insurance that provides minimal to no actual coverage).

3 Sixty has the tools, the people and the cannabis expertise, to apply risk mitigation principles to low, medium, and high-risk situations, all with a fulsome chain-of-signature, for all of our clients. We are the ONLY company to have a dedicated secure transportation pillar of business created to meet the high standards expected by Health Canada.

Health Canada up to now, has established strict standards over the safety and quality of cannabis during transportation. Do your transportation protocols pass an audit of the regulatory requirements?



Health Canada has published guidance on cannabis transportation setting out key approaches to achieve compliance. We have established our fleet to meet all these requirements. At 3 Sixty we are your secured transportation compliance partner with our specially-equipped vehicles with GPS-tracked vehicles and real-time alerts for deviations temperature monitoring/control, transportation SOPs, tracking cannabis handling during distribution, and ensuring adequate sanitation, maintenance and environmental conditions of the carrier.

3 Sixty is dedicated to optimal quality, integrity and stability in the end-to-end delivery process for our clients. From quality professionals and regulatory affairs personnel to senior executives and Boards, our clients see us as their transportation compliance partner. The company doesn’t suggest an armoured / armed approach for all movements, but rather, tailored solutions that balance compliance, risk and cost-effectiveness, by ground and air freight across Canada and globally.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is Canada’s leading security service provider to the cannabis sector, transporting millions of dollars of product every month. 3 Sixty now provides enhanced cash management, cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 650 customers and more than 100 cannabis licensed producers. 3 Sixty employs over 600 staff, operates a fleet of over 150 vehicles and is one of the largest cash management service providers in Canada. Find out more at www.3sixtysecure.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

