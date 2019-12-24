PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced operating and financial results for the first quarter ended October 31, 2019. “Hammer continued to make significant progress during the period toward implementing its Everything Wireless strategy,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO. Hammer completed the implementation of the first wireless point-of-presence in Freetown, Sierra Leone. It began the consolidation of its south-east data center assets into Huntsville, Alabama, in advance of the planned construction of the first wireless POP in the market, and furthered completion of its networks in the Caribbean markets. Hammer reorganized Endstream Communications to re-position its operations toward providing services in the key international markets where Hammer and its subsidiaries and partners have licenses and away from the toll free termination business.
“We have turned our attention to building the components of the Everything Wireless strategy and selling the OTT services that have already been developed,” added Levitt. “Our revenues are now primarily generated from our hosting businesses and the OTT technologies that have been developed as part of the foundation of Everything Wireless, including the SMS/testing business. We anticipate that we will begin to derive revenues from our Hammer Wireless business unit in the coming quarters as those networks complete their testing.”
Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com.
