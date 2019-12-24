PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On December 4, 2019, Instructure announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC. According to the announcement, Instructure investors will receive $47.60 per share in cash for their common stock – approximately 10% lower than the closing price of Instructure’s common stock on December 3, 2019.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Instructure’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s stockholders in connection with the announced transaction to sell the company to Thoma Bravo at $47.60 per share.

Instructure shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/instructure-inc/ .

