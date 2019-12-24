NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) hosted its annual Chanukah Gala on December 22nd in Manhattan. For this year’s theme of “35 Under 35,” nominations were accepted from the extended YJP network. Thirty-five honorees, each under the age of thirty-five, were selected to be recognized for outstanding accomplishments in their respective fields and their commitment to giving back to the community. The gala was held on December 22nd in Manhattan.

The event convened a group of the top rising stars in each of YJP’s featured industries, including real estate, finance, marketing/media, fashion/beauty, venture capital/technology, and more. The Honorees were supported by friends, colleagues, and YJP members as they received their commemorative Menorahs.

“We are so pleased to be honoring such an esteemed group of young professionals who exemplify the values that we at YJP strive for. Honesty, perseverance, generosity of spirit, and a commitment to excellence - to name a few,” said Gabrielle Petrosino, Managing Director of Development for YJP, as she addressed the crowd.

Every year YJP brings together an esteemed group of rising stars and leaders in their field. May the perseverance, the value of community and giving back and the unique skill of overcoming challenges guide these 35 young professionals, and all of our members. We are honored to be able to welcome such an amazing group and hope to continue to enrich the lives and professional careers of many more!

More information about the 35 Under 35 Chanukah Gala can be found here .

The 2019 Honorees are:

Adam Fromowitz, Managing Director, Vcheck Global

Adina Kamkhatchi, Founder, Adina’s Jewels Inc.

Alex Lieberman, Co-Founder & CEO, The Morning Brew

Alison Zimmerman, Sr. Global Marketing Manager, Calvin Klein Fragrances, Coty Inc.

Anna Raginskaya, Financial Advisor, Blue Rider Group / Morgan Stanley

Ariel Katz, Co-Founder, H1

Avi Abadie, Principal, AMS Acquisitions

Benjamin Arabov, CEO & Founder, Grow Enrollments

David Bratslavsky, Founder & Managing Partner, IMB Wealth Technology

David Lax, President, Solo Energy & Electrical, LLC

David Magid, Founder, YSG Solar

David Tech, Vice President, M&T Plumbing & Heating Co.

Doug Ratner, CEO & Founder, I’d Rather Be With My Dog

Eli Stober, Director, FairCap Group

Emma Gray, Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Gregory Blumenkranz, Account Vice President & Partner, Wittenstein Adelman Lewis Group

Ian Wishingrad, Founder & Creative Director, BIGEYEDWISH

Jared Sorin, Associate, McCarter & English, LLP

Jeffrey Znaty, Director of Multifamily, Kassin Sabbagh Realty

Jeff Rosenblum, Vice President, Odyssey Search Partners

Jonathan Fine, Principal, Vantage Holdings

Juliet Litman, Head of Production, The Ringer

Kayla Konovitch, Senior Tax Manager, EisnerAmper

Lisa Rozner, Reporter, CBS 2

Michael Karfunkel, Financial Analyst, National General Insurance

Mickey Penzer, Associate - Real Estate Division & PropTech, The Bachrach Group

Mike Jacobson, Vice President, Strategy, Comedy Central

Nikki Robinson, CEO & Founder, NOMI Beauty

Or Lakritz, Co-Founder, StructShare

Peter Stein, CEO & Founder, SporTech Ventures

Rom Cohen, Co-Founder & CIO, Airbud Technologies

Shira Atkins, Co-Founder & CMO, Wonder Media Network

Steven Klein, Co-Founder, Divorce AI

Suzanna Grobman, Founder, Pottymints

Zara Klaff, Principal, Klaff Family Investments/Foundation

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP Organization is the world’s largest community of business leaders, executives, and investors who teach, mentor, and invest in the new generation of Jewish business leaders. Our community of leaders, executives, and professionals are dedicated to combining their efforts to make the world a better place through goodness & kindness.

