SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V: GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) Gespeg announces, further to its news release of October 31, 2019, the Company will consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) on a five (5) pre-consolidated Shares for one (1) post-consolidated Share basis (the “Consolidation”).

The Company’s post Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about December 31, 2019. The stock symbol will remain unchanged. The new CUSIP is 37425P202 and the new ISIN is CA37425P2026.

About Gespeg Resources Ltd.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in an underexplored region “Gaspé, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

For more information:

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514-702-9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD.

