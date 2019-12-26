﻿Seasoned Executive Ofir Baharav will replace Avi Reichental as Nano Dimension’s Chairman



NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) provider (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that Mr. Ofir Baharav will replace its retiring Chairman of the Board, Mr. Avi Reichental, following his resignation from the company’s board of directors, effective December 24, 2019.

Mr. Ofir Baharav has been serving on the board of directors of Nano Dimension since October 2015. He is a partner and executive in Stratus Venture Group Florida. He founded and ran 3D printing and semiconductors companies, operating in the United States, China, Japan, Korea and Europe. He is a named inventor on over 10 patents in software and hardware.

Mr. Baharav was a VP Product Portfolio in Stratasys, Ltd., where he worked to convert a slow moving product line into Stratasys’ fastest growing segment. He was the founder and CEO of Xjet Ltd., raised over $60M in capital and led Xjet from inception to first product sales in less than two years, installing machines in China, Singapore and Germany. In Credence Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: CMOS), Ofir was Executive VP Products, and contributed to the company’s generating $450M in annual revenue, controlling $120M in R&D budget, cooperating with industry leaders such as Intel and Toshiba. Prior to that, as the President of Optonics Inc., he led its growth from a four-person company to 120 employees and over $100M in sales with 25% net profit in five years. Ofir was the founder and President of Healinx/Relayhealth Corporation the world’s first patient/doctor e-visit platform, where he raised $26M from premier venture capital firms, and later sold the company to McKesson (Nasdaq: MCK) for $50M.

Upon his departure, Avi Reichental commented: “I am deeply grateful for the time I got to serve as Chairman of the Board of Nano Dimension through a period of innovation, product commercialization and global expansion. I am pleased with the significant progress, which has been made to position the company for growth, and particularly with the strengthened leadership of the company. I have full confidence in Yoav, Ofir, Amit and the rest of the Nano Dimension team, and I remain excited about the future of the company.”

“On behalf of the company, I thank Avi for his service and support, as Nano Dimension was built into a global leader in additively manufactured electronics,” commented Amit Dror, co-founder and outgoing CEO. “Avi worked with us since April 2017, as we transformed and grew the company. We wish him the best success in his endeavors.”

