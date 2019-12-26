Luxembourg, 26th December 2019
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 17th DECEMBER 2019 to 24th DECEMBER 2019
Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|17th December 2019
|540
|7.28
|3 931
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|18th December 2019
|540
|7.1
|3 834
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|19th December 2019
|566
|7.04
|3 984
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|20th December 2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23rd December 2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24th December 2019
|Total
|1 646
|-
|11 750
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment
Velcan SA
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
2019.12.26 Share buyback program - weekly statement PRFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: