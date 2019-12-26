Luxembourg, 26th December 2019

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 17th DECEMBER 2019 to 24th DECEMBER 2019

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
17th December 20195407.283 931CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
18th December 20195407.13 834CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
19th December 20195667.043 984CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
20th December 2019-----
23rd December 2019-----
24th December 2019     
Total1 646-11 750--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

