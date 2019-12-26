





Luxembourg, 26th December 2019

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 17th DECEMBER 2019 to 24th DECEMBER 2019

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 17th December 2019 540 7.28 3 931 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 18th December 2019 540 7.1 3 834 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 19th December 2019 566 7.04 3 984 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 20th December 2019 - - - - - 23rd December 2019 - - - - - 24th December 2019 Total 1 646 - 11 750 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



