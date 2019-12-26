Thursby Software Systems Sub Rosa Mobile Browser Add-On Provides CAC and PIV-Authenticated Document Signing from Mobile Devices



FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced PDF signing as the latest feature of its Thursby Software Systems Sub Rosa mobile browser, available via in-app purchase. The new feature allows U.S. armed forces, federal agencies, and commercial customers to digitally sign documents on their phone or tablet from any location. By using secure Common Access Card (CAC) and Personal Identification Verification (PIV)-based certificates, documents are securely and officially signed, giving government personnel the ability to do critical approvals and sign forms anywhere, anytime.

The Thursby Sub Rosa suite of mobile apps have over 200,000 federal users, enabling bring your own device (BYOD) within the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and just about every non-armed service and federal agency. Sub Rosa supports strong two-factor authentication access to secure web browsers with the ability to sign, encrypt, and decrypt emails — and now, the ability to edit and sign official PDF documents.

“We’ve heard time and time again that someone’s life would be so much easier if they could just hand their device to their boss for a quick signature while passing each other in the hallway,” said Steve Dunlap, Thursby President. “And we’re here to make that dream a reality. With our new Thursby Sub Rosa in-app purchase, we’re able to offer our customers a simple, secure solution to PDF signing that keeps them exactly where they need to be: on the move. Whether it's a Department of Defense (DoD) or commercial user, we can help streamline their mission-critical and everyday processes. This is truly a game-changer in mobile security.”

Sub Rosa supports access on Android and iOS mobile devices with a CAC, PIV, or derived credential, such as Purebred. Although the app is compatible with most Mobile Device Managers (MDMs), Sub Rosa has been designed so that it leaves zero data at rest on the personal device, ensuring it’s secure enough to use as a standalone app. For example, Sub Rosa is the only mobile browser available that allows you to access the Defense Travel System (DTS) on a personal mobile device.

The Sub Rosa suite of apps also provides full access to OWA calendar, allowing users to view, create, and respond to calendar events. Sub Rosa is FIPS 140-2 validated and approved under Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) DoD Mobile App Store. Third-party vendors interested in adding multi-factor authentication to their applications can utilize the Thursby royalty-free software development kit (SDK), PKard Toolkit, which smoothly coordinates authentication of credentials through Sub Rosa.

“Adobe doesn’t allow users to sign documents with a CAC, PIV, or derived credential on a mobile device. Yet signatures and approvals keep the federal government running,” added Mr. Dunlap. "Anytime you need to gain access to a DoD website, you have to fill out a SAAR and sign it with your CAC. Each time you sign something, it also has to be reviewed and signed by several people up the chain of command. And the U.S. government no longer accepts physical signatures if a digital signature is an option.”

“When you need to move quickly on mission-critical assignments, every second counts. Sub Rosa’s new PDF-signing ability is exactly what every member of the armed forces has been asking for, and what they need to simply and securely get their jobs done,” said Robin R. Braun, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and Identiv Board Member.

“The Android platform is the market leader for U.S. government mobile applications,” noted Mr. Dunlap. “Thursby is proud to align our newest features with the brand and we’re excited to launch Sub Rosa’s in-app PDF-signing ability on the platform today.”

Sub Rosa is now available to download for Android and will be available for iOS in early January 2020.

The PDF signing in-app purchase is regularly $10 a month, but is offered for a limited time at $60 a year. For more information on the Sub Rosa suite of apps and Identiv’s complete portfolio of Thursby mobile security solutions, call +1 817-478-5070, email sales@thursby.com , or visit identiv.com/products/mobile-security .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .