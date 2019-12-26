COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, expands its better-for-you menu with the addition of a new line of Pollo Fit Bowls, which are handcrafted to fit any lifestyle and available at all restaurant locations.
While 95 percent of Americans always or sometimes seek healthy food, only 25 percent say they have easy access to options1. El Pollo Loco is proud to further showcase its commitment to better-for-you offerings with the new Pollo Fit Bowls to make it easy and convenient for people who are Keto, Paleo or simply just looking to eat healthier.
The line includes three bowls – two are Keto Certified and the other is Paleo Friendly. Each bowl starts with fresh organic spinach and is topped with an abundance of real, better-for-you ingredients and house-made citrus vinaigrette for flavorful taste and to help fuel an active lifestyle.
“We know our customers are increasingly looking for varied approaches to healthy living, so it made sense to introduce a better-for-you culinary innovation in advance of the New Year that not only delivers on taste, freshness and high-quality ingredients but is also accessible to everyone,” said Hector Muñoz, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “This is only the beginning for our growing better-for-you menu and look forward to debuting additional offerings customized for varying lifestyles in 2020.”
Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting TV campaign. Additional information on the Pollo Fit Bowls is also available at www.elpolloloco.com.
Footnote:
¹“Food Labeling Survey”, International Food Information Council Foundation and American Heart Association, January 2019.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.
Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers
MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Gray
Edible
323-202-1477
hannah.gray@edible-inc.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97fbe4a9-5c27-4028-97ad-1162634a4f23
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a6eeecf-fff9-4aab-aa38-8178f21d7e09
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45795655-312a-4a56-ba7e-985eae4122fc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6883bebf-615b-420b-ae2b-9135a7990b3c
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.
Costa Mesa, California, UNITED STATES
New Pollo Fit Bowls at El Pollo Loco
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
New Keto Certified Double Chicken & Avocado Pollo Fit Bowl
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
New Keto Certified Double Chicken & Queso Fresco Pollo Fit Bowl
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
New Paleo Friendly Double Chicken & Mango Pollo Fit Bowl
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
LOCO.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: