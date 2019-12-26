Nashville, TN, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProTenn Reflects on 2019 and Gains Momentum for 2020

December is always one of the busiest months of the year. For ProTenn, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season made the fourth quarter fly by, with only a handful of days now left before the start of a new decade is upon us. The past few weeks for this firm has consisted of their final charity event, two new promotions into leadership roles and a substantial amount of preparation for the beginning of the new year.

Ladonta Wagner, one of the most recently promoted Account Managers, took his promotion in stride as he began to cross train on new skill sets in the office and planned the December charity simultaneously. Wagner organized a winter clothing donation that spanned over the course of the first 2 weeks of December and resulted in over 40 pounds of winter attire being donated to the Salvation Army in Nashville. Wagner reported that the company had 100% participation by all employees in this donation and even some local businesses stepped in to contribute to the cause.

In the last eight weeks, ProTenn has fully incorporated their new smart home technology client by preparing for the turn of the year with three Account Managers taking charge of the most recent program. Luis Santos, the Director of Operations for this client, told us that “The first quarter of 2020 will be one of growth and momentum. We are fully prepared with all of our clients to have a successful January”. The management team has already given hints of expansion opportunities outside of the Music City market but has yet to announce the specifics of their plans.

What we do know is that there is Miami trip in the works for the last week of January that most all employees are competing to attend, and a regional meeting in Atlanta, Georgia that will shortly follow. It is evident that these travel opportunities, new charities and the firms’ developing relationship with the Nashville territory has the ProTenn team ecstatic to see what 2020 has in store. We will check back in the new year to see what the new decade has to offer the newest marketing firm in the MetroCenter; there’s no doubt it will be a healthy start to 2020!

