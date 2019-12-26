In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 24 December 2019 that on 23 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% upwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.33% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 24 December 2019

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 December 2019

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 7,981 7,981 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 842,001 800,372 0.32% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 545,102 545,207 0.22% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 109,593 140,822 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 307,858 310,834 0.13% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,038 2,053 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,969 14,969 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 594,524 676,654 0.27% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1,789,202 2,052,714 0.83% BlackRock International Limited 268,200 268,200 0.11% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 81,496 81,496 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2,204,408 2,236,732 0.91% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 408,432 424,711 0.17% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 53,926 67,888 0.03% Subtotal 7,253,809 7,655,712 3.11%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 715,818 0.29% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 47,045 0.02% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 1,952,955 0.79% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 602,784 0.24% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,004,839 0.81% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical Subtotal 5,472,720 2.22%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 13,128,432 5.33%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

For more information

Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com