In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 24 December 2019 that on 23 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% upwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.33% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

  • Date of notification: 24 December 2019
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 December 2019
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Notification details:

A) Voting rights

 Previous notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rights# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
BlackRock, Inc.000.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.25,07925,0790.01%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited7,9817,9810.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited842,001800,3720.32%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC545,102545,2070.22%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited109,593140,8220.06%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG307,858310,8340.13%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited1,0382,0530.00%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.14,96914,9690.01%
BlackRock Fund Advisors594,524676,6540.27%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association1,789,2022,052,7140.83%
BlackRock International Limited268,200268,2000.11%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited81,49681,4960.03%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited2,204,4082,236,7320.91%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC408,432424,7110.17%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.53,92667,8880.03%
Subtotal7,253,8097,655,7123.11%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent715,8180.29%physical
BlackRock Advisors, LLCSecurities Lent47,0450.02%physical
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsSecurities Lent1,952,9550.79%physical
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National AssociationSecurities Lent602,7840.24%physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent2,004,8390.81%physical
BlackRock Investment Management, LLCSecurities Lent23,9100.01%physical
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.Securities Lent125,3690.05%physical
Subtotal 5,472,7202.22% 

C) Total A & B

 # voting rights% voting rights
TOTAL13,128,4325.33%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

