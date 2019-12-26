In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 24 December 2019 that on 23 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% upwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.33% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.
Notification details:
A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Holders of voting rights
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|25,079
|25,079
|0.01%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|7,981
|7,981
|0.00%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|842,001
|800,372
|0.32%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|545,102
|545,207
|0.22%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|109,593
|140,822
|0.06%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|307,858
|310,834
|0.13%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|1,038
|2,053
|0.00%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|14,969
|14,969
|0.01%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|594,524
|676,654
|0.27%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|1,789,202
|2,052,714
|0.83%
|BlackRock International Limited
|268,200
|268,200
|0.11%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|81,496
|81,496
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|2,204,408
|2,236,732
|0.91%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|408,432
|424,711
|0.17%
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|53,926
|67,888
|0.03%
|Subtotal
|7,253,809
|7,655,712
|3.11%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|715,818
|0.29%
|physical
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Securities Lent
|47,045
|0.02%
|physical
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|Securities Lent
|1,952,955
|0.79%
|physical
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Securities Lent
|602,784
|0.24%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|2,004,839
|0.81%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Securities Lent
|23,910
|0.01%
|physical
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|Securities Lent
|125,369
|0.05%
|physical
|Subtotal
|5,472,720
|2.22%
C) Total A & B
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|TOTAL
|13,128,432
|5.33%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.
The notification can be found here.
This press release is available on Umicore’s website.
