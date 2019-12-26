Bothell, Wash., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leading data management and process automation provider, has released a new S/4HANA white paper in conjunction with SAP FI/CO expert and industry thought leader Paul Ovigele, Founder and CEO of ERPFixers.

The white paper, “What to Expect When Migrating Finance from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA,” is intended to help those responsible for planning and managing the finance migration from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA understand the possible challenges as well as strategic choices involved in making the finance transition as smooth as possible. To help organizations through the journey, ERPfixers and Winshuttle have teamed up to provide expert views on the tools, tricks, and processes that can help companies efficiently and effectively migrate their finance data and operations from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA and to minimize system disruptions and headaches throughout the process.

“The finance organizations I talk to are grappling with not only a major system migration and what they need to do to get ready for that, but also what the changes mean for them long-term,” explains Ovigele. “We’ve distilled down some of the key considerations in a way that we hope will make it easier to see a clear path to a successful and relatively pain-free S/4HANA implementation.”

Some of the key considerations highlighted in the white paper include:

The implications of the Universal Journal (ACDOCA) in a finance organization and how to prepare the SAP ECC data for the change

Mandatory implementation of the Material Ledger in SAP S/4HANA and the steps necessary for current data if you have not implemented the Material Ledger in SAP ECC

What effects the CO-PA change to account-based profitability analysis has on your accounting team and how to most effectively manage the transition for your accounting teams

How to create a realistic migration roadmap with timelines that match your business needs

The process of data cleansing, management, and planning significantly increases the likelihood that the migration of financial operations from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA will be a successful one. “Like any major business initiative involving data, it’s important to go into it with a clear strategy, detailed understanding of what you want out of it, and the means and methods to make it happen,” say Kristian Kalsing, Winshuttle VP of Product and Solutions. “We’ve partnered with ERPfixers to give Finance professionals a go-to resource for approaching their projects with eyes wide open and also providing best practices to aid in the process.”



