Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South announces the recent hiring of two new community managers, Tiffany Rogers and Suzanne LaGrange.



Ms. Rogers has more than 10 years of community management experience. She was most recently a supervising community association manager who worked closely with developers and vendors. She has a vast knowledge of marketing, budgets, maintenance, customer service, and dispute resolution. Ms. LaGrange has been in the community management industry since 2005. She has been a regional director supervising a portfolio of community managers and overseeing operations, accounting, and customer service.



“Associa Nevada South is excited to welcome Tiffany and Suzanne to the team,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “They both bring incredible industry knowledge and experience and will be an asset to our boards and residents. As we go into the new year, we look forward to them expanding our client reach.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



