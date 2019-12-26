SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John D. Reid, long standing entrepreneur and leader in the plywood and building products industry and Sacramento community pillar, has passed away. He was 82.



John’s career and passion for the building and lumber industry was inherited from a longstanding family lineage of businessmen, starting with his grandfather, Peter Schafer, founding member of Schafer Brothers Logging Timber Company in Washington and moving on to his father, Harold L. Reid, who founded numerous companies, including Reid Bros. Construction Co., Aberdeen Lumber Co., and Richfield Distributing Company. Carrying on the family legacy, John ventured to Sacramento with his wife Carolyn after graduation in 1961, where he went on to start his own business, Reid & Associates, providing various industrial plywood and building products to mills and manufacturers across the west coast for more than thirty years.

A man always filled with entrepreneurial drive, John joined his wife Carolyn and son Griff in starting yet another venture in 2001, Composite Technology Industry (CTI), a highly successful building materials manufacturing company that continues to grow and flourish today. Although he officially “retired” in 2016, true to his form, John retained his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors until his passing.

John and Carolyn made their home and raised their family in Sacramento over the last fifty-seven years and were both very actively involved in the Sacramento community. While John quietly supported Carolyn's active community engagement, his supportive nature of his three children brought him to many an activity as a parent volunteer at Sacred Heart Parish School, St. Francis High School, Jesuit and Sutter Lawn Tennis & Swim Club. After his children were grown, he rekindled his love for music and singing by joining the Sacred Heart Men's Choir. John was a true gentleman, filled with kindness, generosity and an encouraging word for everyone he met.

“Our dad was truly one of a kind. Successful businessman, devoted husband, committed dad, community philanthropist and talented singer. People don’t realize that he had an incredible tenor voice and sang at countless events, including a stint with the famous Gonzaga Glee Club. He passed on tremendous wisdom, support and love to many and will be missed by everyone who had a chance to know him,” stated son Griff Reid, CEO of Composite Technology Industries (CTI).

John is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Griffin Reid, his children: Margo Brown (Rick), Maria Vail (Brian), Griff Reid (Christy), and 8 grandchildren: Carolina & Catie Brown; Reid, Jacqueline & Christina Vail; and Ashley, Johnny & Scarlett Reid. He is also survived by his younger brother Peter Reid (Barbara Ogle) of Olympia, WA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on January 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish Church, at 1:00pm.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers who made his last couple of years dignified, joyful and peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association, Sacred Heart Church, or Mercy McMahon Terrace where he resided his last couple years to be close to Carolyn. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons.