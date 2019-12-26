BANFF, Alberta, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Day for Santa is a day to relax after his busy night flying around the world. Each year, on Christmas Day hundreds of Santa’s flock to the slopes of Banff Sunshine to enjoy Canada’s Best Snow. This year Santa was in for a real treat, as Banff Sunshine has received 118 cm of fresh champagne powder in the past five days.



“At Banff Sunshine, we’re about fun. For us, it’s our Christmas Tradition to offer free skiing to anybody who dressed up, head to toe, as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, The Grinch – and this year we even had a full Christmas Tree,” says Kendra Scurfield Media and Brand Director at Banff Sunshine Village.

Founded in 1929, Banff Sunshine Village is the premier ski and snowboard destination in the Canadian Rockies. Annually the resorts attract hundreds of thousands of guests from around the world and sees upwards of 30 feet on snow per winter.

For the hundreds of skiing and boarding Santa’s, dressing up as Old Saint Nick is a joyous occasion. The costumes on the mountain add an air of merriment as skiers partake in the festivities of the holidays.

Banff Sunshine Village is becoming a Christmas tradition for many skiers and snowboarders, especially those who like to dress up and enjoy the gifts of free skiing or snowboarding.

“This year, we saw entire families get into the skiing-Santa spirit. It was a blast the see hundreds of Santa’s decorating our Rocky Mountain Slopes,” said Scurfield.

Focused on community, Banff Sunshine Village was pleased to gift free skiing to over 400 Santa’s. Banff Sunshine will continue its Christmas tradition next year, if you missed hitting the slopes as your favourite Christmas Character the resort encourages you to start working on your holiday inspired costume.