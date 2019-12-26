IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it opened its 24th location on December 21, 2019, in Katy, TX.



Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Suite 120, Katy, TX 77449, the 3,520 square foot restaurant has seating for 119 guests and employs approximately 40 team members. As part of Kura’s new design concept, the Katy location features contemporary fixtures and reflects an enhanced Japanese influence.

“The Katy opening marks our 8th store in the Texas market and our 24th restaurant nationwide,” said Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and CEO of Kura Sushi USA. “We are excited to bring our distinctive “Kura Experience” to both new and loyal guests as we continue to expand our footprint.”

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 24 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release or otherwise made by our management in connection with the subject matter of this press release may include forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “target,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “anticipate” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions. Management’s expectations and assumptions regarding future results are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: our ability to successfully maintain increases in our comparable restaurant sales and average unit volumes; our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and open new restaurants that are profitable; our ability to expand in existing and new markets; our projected growth in the number of our restaurants; macroeconomic conditions and other economic factors; our ability to compete with many other restaurants; our reliance on vendors, suppliers and distributors, including our parent company Kura Sushi, Inc.; concerns regarding food safety and foodborne illness; changes in consumer preferences and the level of acceptance of our restaurant concept in new markets; minimum wage increases and mandated employee benefits that could cause a significant increase in our labor costs; the failure of our automated equipment or information technology systems or the breach of our network security; the loss of key members of our management team; the impact of governmental laws and regulations; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are only current as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

