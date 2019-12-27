WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT)

Class Period: July 2, 2018 – November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory “by reducing sales to channel partners” and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue between $1.72 billion and $1.81 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $282 million and $323 million. Plantronics also reported that its Executive Vice President of Global Sales was leaving the Company.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 – November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2020

According to the Complaint, on May 3, 2019, Armstrong Flooring’s Chief Executive Officer abruptly resigned. Then, on November 5, 2019, before the market opened, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million, citing “larger distributor movements on inventory” than anticipated.

