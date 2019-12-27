For immediate release

Sif preferred supplier for 33 Monopiles and 33 Transition Pieces

Year- end backlog update

Roermond, 27th December 2019. Sif Holding n.v. has entered into exclusive negotiations for the delivery of 33 monopiles and 33 Transition pieces (25 KTon steel) for an offshore wind project in Japan. The current state of negotiations has led to a pre- order of the steel for the project. Manufacture of the MP/TP-foundations and disclosure of project details is subject to the issue of a Notice To Proceed (NTP) by the client. Sif’s orderbook for 2020 now has approximately 175 Kton of which 25 Kton under exclusive negotiations and 150 Kton in firm projects.

CONTACT

For further information, please contact:

Sif Holding N.V. Fons van Lith +31 (0)475 385 777 +31 (0)6 513 14952 f.vanlith@sif-group.com

ABOUT SIF HOLDING N.V.

Sif is a leading manufacturer of large steel tubulars, which are used as foundation components for the offshore wind and offshore oil & gas markets. The Company manufactures customized tubular components for offshore foundations, predominantly in the greater North Sea region. Sif combines a highly automated and flexible production facility with technology leadership in rolling and welding of heavy steel plates, which is based on over 70 years of experience and innovative in-house developed techniques and processes. Sif primarily produces monopiles, transition pieces and piles that are used to anchor jacket foundations in the seabed for offshore wind turbines. It furthermore produces legs, pile sleeves and piles of the larger jackets for oil & gas and tubular structures for various uses such as jetties. Sif is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. www.sif-group.com

Attachment