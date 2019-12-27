TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 DECEMBER 2019 AT 9:00 AM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björklund, Elina
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191224184946_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 444 Unit price: 8.13 EUR
(2): Volume: 199 Unit price: 8.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.19 EUR
(5): Volume: 874 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 52 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 2,019 Volume weighted average price: 8.17373 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
