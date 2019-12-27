TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 DECEMBER 2019 AT 9:00 AM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björklund, Elina
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191224185846_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-23
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8 EUR
(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8.12 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 600 Volume weighted average price: 8.06 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
