TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 DECEMBER 2019 AT 9:00 AM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björklund, Elina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191224185846_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-23

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 600 Volume weighted average price: 8.06 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com