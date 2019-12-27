Noerresundby, Denmark, 27 December 2019
Announcement no. 76/2019

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 20 December 2019 to 26 December 2019:

 Number of
shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement  117,417   164.43   19,307,095
20 December 2019  1,200  187.53  225,036
23 December 2019  1,100  185.40  203,940
Accumulated under the programme  119,717   164.86   19,736,071

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 542,243 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.06% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk


