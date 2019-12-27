The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Novaturas” held on 27 December 2019 adopted the following resolutions:
1. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy (attached as Annex).
Decision taken:
To approve the Company’s Remuneration Policy that shall be valid from the day of its approval (attached as Annex).
2. Approval of the Company’s Regulation of Granting Shares.
Decision taken:
To approve the Company’s Regulation of Granting Shares that shall be valid from the day of its approval.
Contacts:
Tomas Staškūnas
CFO
Mob. +370 687 10426
E-mail: tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt
