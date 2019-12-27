To
NASDAQ Copenhagen

 Executive Board
27 December 2019



Company Announcement No 115/2019

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 20 December 2019. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Member of the Executive Board, Risk Management, phone +45 4513 2026.

Attachments