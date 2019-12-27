To

NASDAQ Copenhagen



Executive Board

Lersø Parkallé 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300

Telefax +45 4514 9622













27 December 2019







Company Announcement No 115/2019

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 20 December 2019. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .

Yours sincerely





The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Member of the Executive Board, Risk Management, phone +45 4513 2026.

Attachments