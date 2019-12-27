|To
27 December 2019
Company Announcement No 115/2019
Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 20 December 2019. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Member of the Executive Board, Risk Management, phone +45 4513 2026.
