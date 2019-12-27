To Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 December 2019
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2020
Effective from 1 January 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009512774, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.8800% pa
DK0009512857, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.8800% pa
DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3020% pa
DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.2120% pa
DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.8800% pa
DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.8800% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President,
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
