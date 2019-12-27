VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a new normal course issuer bid (2020 NCIB) to purchase and cancel, when and if considered advisable, up to $250 million in shares over the 12 months commencing on January 2, 2020.



The new NCIB will permit the purchase of up to 8 million TELUS shares (1.32 per cent of its outstanding shares as at December 18, 2019) for an aggregate purchase price of up to $250 million from January 2, 2020 to January 1, 2021 through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and alternative trading platforms or as otherwise permitted by applicable securities laws. The maximum number of shares that can be purchased during the same trading day on the TSX is 254,315 shares (being 25 per cent of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended November 30, 2019, which was equal to 1,017,263 shares), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases. As of December 18, 2019, TELUS had 604,586,502 shares issued and outstanding.

Shares purchased through the facilities of the TSX, NYSE or alternative trading platforms will be purchased at market price. TELUS may also purchase shares privately pursuant to exemption orders from applicable securities regulatory authorities, and such purchases will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

Our 2019 NCIB, for which we had received approval to purchase up to 8 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to $250 million, will conclude on January 1, 2020. As of the date hereof, TELUS has not purchased any shares pursuant to its 2019 NCIB.

TELUS may enter into automatic share purchase plans (ASPP) with a broker to permit TELUS to purchase shares under its NCIB during internal blackout periods. Such purchases would be at the discretion of the broker based on prearranged parameters. Subject to TSX approval, the ASPP may be implemented on January 2, 2020, and from time to time thereafter.

TELUS’ Board of Directors believes that any purchases made under the NCIB will be in the best interest of TELUS and that such purchases will constitute an attractive investment opportunity that should enhance the value of the remaining shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans at TELUS (the Company) that are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe the Company’s expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the assumptions and predictions expressed in the forward-looking statements. Specifically, there can be no assurance as to how many shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by TELUS under its 2020 NCIB. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the third quarter 2019 Management’s discussion and analysis, in the 2018 Management’s discussion and analysis, especially Sections 9 and 10, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov), including factors such as regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment, economic performance in Canada, the Company’s earnings and free cash flow, the Company’s levels of capital expenditures and spectrum licence purchases, all of which, may affect the Company’s ability or decision to purchase shares under its 2020 NCIB. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, and reserves the right to change, at any time, at its sole discretion, its current practice of updating annual targets and guidance.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

