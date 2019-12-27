27 December, 2019
Company Announcement 12/2019
Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2020
Financial Calendar 2020
11 March 2020 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting
24 March 2020 Annual Report 2019
23 April 2020 Annual General Meeting
27 May 2020 Q1 result 2020
29 August 2020 Half year result 2020
25 November 2020 Q3 result 2020
For further information please contact
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000
Nordic Shipholding A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
