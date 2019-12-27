﻿ Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2020

Effective from 1 January 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.







Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2020 to 1 July 2020:

DK0004131273, maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%

DK0004131513, maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%

DK0004131430, maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%

DK0004131869, maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%

DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%

DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.2667%



Bond with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rate will apply from 1 January 2020 to 1 April 2020:

DK0004132321, maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.1033%





